Nikkei opens slightly higher as Dow hits another record

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index was slightly higher in early Tuesday trading after the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high overnight on upbeat U.S. service sector data, but the rise was capped by the yen's firmness against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 23.93 points, or 0.08 percent, from Monday to 30,113.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.08 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,979.46. Gainers were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., th...