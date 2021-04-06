Tokyo stocks fall in morning as investors lock in gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as investors locked in gains from the recent rally while a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the corporate earnings season. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 226.15 points, or 0.75 percent, from Monday to 29,863.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.70 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,969.84. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, marine transportation and mining issues.