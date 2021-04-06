Japan to extend ban on all trade with N. Korea by 2 years

Newsfrom Japan

Japan decided Tuesday to extend its unilateral sanctions on North Korea, including a ban on all trade, by two years to maintain pressure on the country to give up its nuclear and missile programs, and to make progress on the issue of its past abductions of Japanese nationals. The sanctions extension, approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga before the measures' expiration on April 13, bans trade and prohibits the docking in Japan of North Korean-registered ships and any vessels that have called at a North Korean port. North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles on March 25, t...