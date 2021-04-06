Museum in northeastern Japan to put HondaJet aircraft on display

Newsfrom Japan

A HondaJet small business aircraft will be put on permanent display at an aviation and science museum in northeastern Japan, according to the facility that will reopen later this month. Misawa Aviation & Science Museum in Aomori Prefecture will display from April 20 the first successfully flown HondaJet, the Honda Motor Co. private aircraft. Developed for technical demonstration by the Japanese automaker's Honda Aircraft Co. unit in the United States, it successfully flew in 2003. It was donated to Aomori Prefecture, where Honda Aircraft President Michimasa Fujino grew up as a child, according...