Mitsubishi Heavy unit opens technical transport hub in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

An engineering arm of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a regional technical service hub in Singapore to beef up operational, maintenance and after-sales servicing activities for its transportation system products in Asia. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd. on Monday announced the opening of the technical service center within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy's Singapore-based subsidiary serving as its headquarters for the Asian region. Mitsubishi Heavy's Yokohama-based engineering unit set up the center to resolve delays in meeting ...