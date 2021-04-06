Quarantine-free travel between Australia, New Zealand begins April 19

Newsfrom Japan

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday that two-way, quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand will begin on April 19, over a year since both countries effectively closed their borders to all international travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, Ardern said her country's policy of maintaining an "elimination strategy" towards COVID-19 while also opening borders made New Zealand unique. "We are safe, and we cannot underestimate how important that is in this COVID-19 world. We are a safe place to br...