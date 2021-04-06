CORRECTION (:Markets-Afternoon UPDATE1:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally as gains locked in before earnings," please note the following CORRECTION. In 2nd graf, please read...The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 29.20 points, or 1.47 percent, lower at 1,954.34...(not...higher...as sent). The same correction applies to the previous version of the story. A corrected version will move momentarily.