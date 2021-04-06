CORRECTED: UPDATE1: Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally as gains locked in before earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks retreated Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors locked in gains in a wait-and-see mood ahead of the corporate earnings season. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 392.62 points, or 1.30 percent, from Monday at 29,696.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 29.20 points, or 1.47 percent, lower at 1,954.34. Decliners were led by mining, bank and air transportation issues. The U.S. dollar hovered in the lower 110 yen zone, remaining top-heavy following a fall in the U.S. Treasury yield overnight. The ...