Basketball: Hachimura injury prevents Japanese showdown with Watanabe

A tight shoulder kept Rui Hachimura out of the Washington Wizards lineup Monday in a 103-101 loss to a Toronto Raptors side featuring Japanese national teammate Yuta Watanabe. Third-year forward Watanabe contributed 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 18 minutes off the bench for the Raptors, who clinched victory at Tampa's Amalie Arena on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Gary Trent Jr. The win improved Toronto's record to 20-30, while the Wizards, who were also missing All-Star guard Bradley Beal, extended their losing streak to four games as they dropped to 17-32. Hopes of a matchup between...