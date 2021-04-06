JGC joins U.S. project to build nuclear plant with small reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese engineering firm JGC Holdings Corp. said Tuesday it will join a U.S. project to build a nuclear power plant housing small modular reactors in Idaho by investing $40 million in American reactor developer NuScale Power LLC. NuScale is developing a reactor that is smaller than conventional ones with output of 77 megawatts each. The Oregon-based company secured approval for its design in August last year and is aiming to commercialize it by the end of the 2020s. The cash investment made in March will enable JGC to partner with NuScale in the engineering, procurement and construction busin...