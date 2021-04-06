Renesas eyes chip output in western Japan after fire at main plant

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp. is considering undertaking some semiconductor production at a plant in western Japan following a fire in March at the main plant northeast of Tokyo, company sources said Tuesday. Renesas plans to temporarily move output of chip products to its Saijo plant in Ehime Prefecture in a bid to recover production as early as possible amid a global semiconductor shortage that has hit the auto industry hard. The company is also asking a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer to produce chips for it as part of efforts to meet demand, the sources said. It ...