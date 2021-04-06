IMF ups 2021 global growth forecast to 6% on back of U.S. stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global growth by 0.5 percentage point from its January estimate to 6.0 percent in 2021, reflecting a boost from the latest massive U.S. coronavirus economic relief package. The expansion would be the largest in four decades of publicly available data from the IMF, marking a sharp turnaround from a 3.3 percent contraction last year -- the worst peacetime decline since the Great Depression -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. While also upgrading the global growth outlook for 2022 by 0.2 point to 4.4 percent, IMF chief economist G...