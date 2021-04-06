IMF ups 2021 global growth forecast to 6% on back of U.S. stimulus

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global growth by 0.5 percentage point from its January estimate to 6.0 percent in 2021, reflecting a boost from the latest massive U.S. coronavirus economic relief package. The expansion would be the largest in four decades of publicly available data from the IMF, marking a sharp turnaround from a 3.3 percent contraction last year -- the worst peacetime decline since the Great Depression -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. While also upgrading the global growth outlook for 2022 by 0.2 point to 4.4 percent, IMF chief economist G...
