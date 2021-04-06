Baseball: Morishita goes distance as Carp blank Swallows 2-0

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Masato Morishita was in command for the Hiroshima Carp on Tuesday, throwing the first complete-game shutout of the Central League season in a 2-0 win over the Yakult Swallows. Last year's CL Rookie of the Year improved to 2-0 after striking out five, while allowing six hits and two walks over the distance at Jingu Stadium. "It was clear some pitches were working well, while others weren't, but I'm happy to get the win," Morishita said. The 23-year-old kept his nerve in the final frame with one out and a runner on third, striking out Yasutaka Shiomi with a fastball and then coaxing...