Soccer: Marinos beat Cerezo on late Onaiwu goal

Ado Onaiwu scrambled through a late winner Tuesday as Yokohama F Marinos edged Cerezo Osaka 1-0 in the J-League first division. Despite dictating play for much of the contest, Ange Postecoglou's men were unable to find a way through the Cerezo defense until the 87th minute at Nissan Stadium. The visitors failed to clear two attempts by Thiago Martins off a Kota Mizunuma corner kick before Onaiwu, a 67th minute substitute, gathered a rebound and fired home from point-blank range. With the win, Marinos broke a victory drought dating back to 2011 against Cerezo, who saw their five-game unbeaten s...