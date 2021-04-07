Iran calls nuclear deal talks "constructive," next round set for Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Iran and the five other remaining parties of the 2015 nuclear deal held a meeting Tuesday in Vienna, with a senior Iranian government source describing it afterward as "constructive" and proceeding on the "right track." Another round of in-person meetings on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will be held Friday in the Austrian capital, giving deputy foreign ministers a chance to discuss solutions proposed by experts for lifting the sanctions imposed on Iran, the source told Kyodo News. Experts from Iran's Foreign Ministry as well as its central bank, Atomic Energy Organization and Oil Min...