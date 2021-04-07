Tokyo stocks open higher as investors bargain hunt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, supported by investors snapping up bargains after the previous day's fall, but the upside was limited by an overnight retreat on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 114.90 points, or 0.39 percent, from Tuesday to 29,811.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.36 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,966.70. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.79-80 yen compared with 109.69-7...