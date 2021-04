Main events scheduled for Thursday, April 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, April 8: -- Official campaigning to start for House of Councillors by-election in Nagano Prefecture, re-election in Hiroshima Prefecture. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for March. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for February at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for March at 2 p.m.