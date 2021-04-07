Japan's Kanden Realty sets up 1st overseas office in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kanden Realty & Development Co. has set up a representative office in Bangkok as its first overseas business base to enhance operations in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. The office started operations last Thursday on Sukhumvit Road of the Thai capital with four staff members in total, two Japanese and two Thai, the Osaka-based real estate company said in a news release the same day. The office aims to seek new business opportunities, conduct market research and strengthen relations with local companies in Thailand while cultivating markets in other Southeast Asian countr...