G-20 to discuss debt relief program, int'l minimum corporate tax

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will hold a videoconference on Wednesday where they are expected to discuss debt relief for poor nations reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and introduction of a global minimum corporate tax rate. The finance ministers and the central bank governors will release a statement after their meeting to be held on the sidelines of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund's spring gatherings in virtual form, sources familiar with the matter said. The finance chiefs are set to agree on another six-month extension to December of the Debt S...