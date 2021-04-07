Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on global recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher in top-heavy trading Wednesday as growing hopes for a global economic recovery continued to support the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 34.16 points, or 0.12 percent, from Tuesday at 29,730.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.09 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 1,967.43. Gainers were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and metal product issues. Toshiba shares ended at their daily limit high of 4,530 yen on news it has received a buyout offer from a British private equit...