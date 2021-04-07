Baseball: Angels lose but Ohtani continues to roll

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani continued to look like his old self on Tuesday with two hits and his third stolen base of the season in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-2 defeat against the Houston Astros. Batting second as the designated hitter, the Japanese two-way star had a one-out single off star right-hander Zack Greinke and stole second before Mike Trout homered in the first inning at Angel Stadium. The steal was the second in two days for Ohtani, who pitched on Sunday but left that game after hurting his ankle in a fifth-inning collision at home plate. Ohtani singled with two outs in the eighth with the score ...