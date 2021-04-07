Soccer: Sint-Truiden's Suzuki raises season's tally to 17 with brace

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki's brace on Tuesday ensured Sint-Truiden will remain in Belgium's top flight next season and raised his season's goal tally to 17 in a 4-2 away win to Waasland Beveren. Suzuki nipped in at the far post to make it 1-1 in the 32nd minute, soon after the home side went down to 10 men. He grabbed another in the 84th minute to complete the scoring against Beveren, who finished with nine men. Compatriot Daiki Hashioka made an error after two minutes when he let the ball through his team's backline, leaving Michael Frey to open the scoring. But the right-back made amends w...