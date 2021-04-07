Soccer: Kawasaki move 5 points clear after narrow win over 10-man Tosu

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale opened a five-point gap at the top of the J-League first division on Wednesday after substitute Daiya Tono netted the winner to edge them past 10-man Sagan Tosu 1-0 at home. Sagan, who started the season with six straight clean sheets before losing their first game at Cerezo Osaka on Friday, were coping well before defender Masaya Tashiro was shown a straight red in the 57th minute for grabbing Leandro Damiao from behind just past the halfway line to stop his free run at goal. Tono, who came on five minutes later, needed just three minutes to find the net. ...