Baseball: Tatsumi, Norimoto lift Eagles over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Ryosuke Tatsumi drove in three runs while Takahiro Norimoto allowed two runs over seven innings as the Rakuten Eagles beat the Seibu Lions 6-3 to relieve them of the Pacific League lead on Wednesday. Tatsumi opened the game at the Lions' MetLife Dome outside Tokyo with a walk and scored the game's first run. His third home run of the season made it 2-0 in the third, and he tripled in two seventh-inning insurance runs. Norimoto (2-0) allowed seven hits but no walks while striking out four. He allowed the Lions to make it a 3-2 game in the fifth, but struck out 2019 MVP Tomoya Mori to end the in...