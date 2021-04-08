URGENT: G-20 revives phrase "fight protectionism," absent in Trump era

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies revived a pledge to "fight protectionism" in a communique issued after their virtual meeting Wednesday, a reference that was missing under former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. "We acknowledge the important role of open and fair rules-based trade in restoring growth and job-creation. We recall our commitment to fight protectionism," the communique said. The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors also agreed on another six-month extension to the end of this year of debt relief for developing nations reeling from the cor...