Tokyo stocks open lower on concerns over domestic virus resurgence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday on concerns a resurgence in coronavirus infections in Japan will cast a cloud over the economic rebound and corporate earnings. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 170.72 points, or 0.57 percent, from Wednesday to 29,560.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 15.47 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,951.96. Decliners were led by air transportation, textile and apparel, and pharmaceutical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.86-87 yen compared with 109.78-88 yen in Ne...