Baseball: Maeda 1st Japanese pitcher in MLB to earn win in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda earned a win before any other Japanese pitcher in Major League Baseball this season as the visiting Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday. Maeda (1-0), who settled for a no-decision on Opening Day, pitched six strong innings against the Tigers in the series finale at Comerica Park in Detroit, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out six and walking one. He gave up a tie-breaking solo homer to Wilson Ramos in the fifth, but Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead two-run double off Matthew Boyd (1-1) in the sixth and the Twins' defense did everything it could to p...