Tokyo stocks fall in morning on fears of virus resurgence in Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday morning amid growing fears that a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Japan could hit corporate earnings and slow an economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 110.68 points, or 0.37 percent, from Wednesday to 29,620.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 15.81 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,951.62. Decliners were led by air transportation, textile and apparel, and bank issues.