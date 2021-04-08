British equity firm offers 5,000 yen per share for Toshiba buyout

Newsfrom Japan

British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has offered around 5,000 yen ($45) per share for a buyout of Toshiba Corp. to take it private, sources close to the matter said Thursday, in a deal likely to be worth over 2 trillion yen. The proposed price is about 30 percent higher than Tuesday's closing price at 3,830 yen, the day before the buyout bid for the Japanese electronics and infrastructure conglomerate came to light. The offer is also above Wednesday's price that ended at 4,530 yen, up 18.3 percent from the previous day, after Toshiba's stocks met a flood of buy orders following rep...