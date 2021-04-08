Soccer: Yokohama FC to dismiss manager Shimotaira, source says

Newsfrom Japan

Struggling J-League first-division club Yokohama FC have decided to dismiss manager Takahiro Shimotaira after earning just a single point from their first eight matches of the season, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The decision to part ways with the 49-year-old Shimotaira followed a 3-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday that left Yokohama FC languishing at the bottom of the 20-club J1 standings with one draw and seven losses. Yokohama FC youth team coach Tomonobu Hayakawa is expected to replace Shimotaira in the first J1 management change of the season. After bei...