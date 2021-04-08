Rapid coronavirus testing centers at Tokyo airport open to media

Newsfrom Japan

Privately run coronavirus testing centers at Tokyo's Haneda airport for boarding passengers opened to the media on Thursday ahead of their official opening two days later. The rapid testing facilities will conduct antigen tests, which provide results in roughly 15 minutes, for 1,800 yen ($16), while also offering polymerase chain reaction tests, which take longer than antigen tests, for 1,900 yen but only for those not departing the same day. The centers will be set up at Haneda's Terminal 1 and 2 for domestic flights from Saturday, at a time when passenger numbers remain low as Japan has rece...