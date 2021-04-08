Basketball: Hachimura returns from injury in Wizards win

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura returned to the Washington Wizards starting lineup Wednesday after missing two games with a tight right shoulder, contributing 9 points and 7 rebounds in a 131-116 win over the Orlando Magic. The second-year forward from Japan was unable to extend his career-best double-digit scoring streak to 12 NBA games, but appeared untroubled by his shoulder while playing 30 minutes at Orlando's Amway Center. All-Star guard Bradley Beal returned from a five-game injury absence to score a game-high 26 points for the Wizards, who hit a season-best 19-of-36 from behind the 3-point line. The win...