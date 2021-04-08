Tokyo stocks slip on fears of coronavirus resurgence in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Thursday as concern over a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Japan offset bargain hunting of technology issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 21.81 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday at 29,708.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.57 points, or 0.79 percent, lower at 1,951.86. Decliners were led by air transportation, textile and apparel, and bank issues.