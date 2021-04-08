Uyghur community calls for Japan firms to take action on forced labor

Newsfrom Japan

An association of Uyghurs in Japan on Thursday urged major Japanese companies to investigate whether their operations in China are connected to factories allegedly benefiting from forced labor of the Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region, and if so to suspend such transactions. In a joint statement, the Japan Uyghur Association and rights advocacy group Human Rights Now criticized 14 firms for being slow in taking action over possible human rights abuses in their supply chains compared to their global rivals. The call comes amid growing international criticism of Beijing's Uyghur crackdown, w...