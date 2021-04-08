Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan rout Paraguay 7-0 in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Mana Iwabuchi led the way with a goal in each half Thursday as Japan thrashed Paraguay 7-0 in an international women's friendly. Five different Nadeshiko Japan players found the net at Yurtec Stadium Sendai in the team's first international outing since March last year. Defender Moeka Minami opened the scoring after a corner kick in the sixth minute, and Aston Villa forward Iwabuchi doubled the advantage with a composed finish 20 minutes later. Head coach Asako Takakura's side, ranked 10th in the world, took a 3-0 lead into the break after Paraguay defender Tania Riso put the ball into her own...