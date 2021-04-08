Australia recommends vaccines other than AstraZeneca for under-50s

Newsfrom Japan

Health authorities in Australia have recommended adults under 50 be administered with the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. instead of the one manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday. In a press conference, Morrison said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, an advisory body to the Health Department, considered findings on the vaccine's side effect from overseas, as European regulators have said the vaccine has a possible link to a rare blood clotting cases, most of which have occurred in women under 60. However, Morrison reinforced...