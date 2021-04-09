Wuhan market where virus spotted in early stage may be demolished

Newsfrom Japan

A market in the central China city of Wuhan, where many people were confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus in the initial stage of the outbreak in late 2019, is expected to be demolished, the nation's media reported Thursday. The possible move would draw criticism from the international community likely to view it as an attempt by the Chinese Communist-led government to thwart efforts by other countries to identify the origins of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, foreign affairs experts say. It remains to be seen when the market will be dismantled, according to China's me...