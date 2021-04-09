U.S. blacklists Chinese supercomputing companies linked to military

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it has added seven Chinese supercomputing entities to its economic blacklist for their alleged support of China's military modernization and other programs that could have a destabilizing impact in the world. It is the first time that the administration of President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has imposed sanctions on Chinese high-tech companies. The move reflects the continuing U.S.-China rivalry including on the technology front. Noting that supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, Secre...