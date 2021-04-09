Tokyo, 2 more areas to step up virus measures as infections rebound

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Friday is set to designate Tokyo and two other prefectures as requiring stronger measures to fight COVID-19 amid a resurgence in infections, less than three weeks after lifting a state of emergency. The measures, expected to include bringing forward the closing time for restaurants and bars by one hour to 8 p.m. in densely populated areas, will come into effect on Monday and last through May 5 for Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures, and May 11 for Tokyo, government officials said. Tokyo, which will stage the Olympics in less than four months, has reported more than 500 ne...