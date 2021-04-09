Tokyo stocks open higher on strong Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly advancing over 1 percent to retake the 30,000 mark, tracking overnight gains in U.S. shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 277.18 points, or 0.93 percent, from Thursday to 29,986.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.56 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,971.42. Gainers were led by precision instrument, securities house and real estate issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.33-34 yen compared with 109.21-31 yen in New York and ...