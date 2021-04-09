Tokyo stocks rise in morning on upbeat U.S. technology shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly advancing over 1 percent to retake the 30,000 mark, as technology issues were boosted by a strong rebound in the U.S. Nasdaq composite index overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 110.68 points, or 0.37 percent, from Thursday to 29,819.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.70 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,963.56. Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation and securities house issues.