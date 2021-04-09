Japan's Marubeni named sales agent for industrial park in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading giant Marubeni Corp. has been appointed as a sales agent for the first phase of an industrial park in northern Vietnam being developed by the local arm of a Thai company. Under the sales agent contract with Amata City Halong Joint Stock Co., a group company of Amata Corporation Public Co. based in Bangkok, Marubeni will invite companies around the world to buy land plots there, using its expertise and experience in the development and operation of industrial parks, the Tokyo-based company said Tuesday. Marubeni will also promote digitalized management of the Amata City Halong ...