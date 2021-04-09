Main events scheduled for April 12-18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 12-18: April 12 (Mon) -- 25th anniversary of U.S.-Japan agreement on return of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. -- COVID-19 vaccinations to begin for people aged 65 and older. April 13 (Tues) -- Campaigning for vacant House of Representatives seat to start in Hokkaido No. 2 constituency. April 14 (Wed) -- 100 days until opening of Tokyo Olympics. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for February. April 15 (Thurs) -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly report assessing regional economies. April 16 (Fri) -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...