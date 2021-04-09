Baseball: Angels come back to beat Blue Jays after Ohtani ties game

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani drove in the tying run in the top of the seventh Thursday as the Los Angeles Angels battled back to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 in an 11-inning duel. Batting second in the lineup as designated hitter, Ohtani stepped to the plate with his team trailing 5-4 in the American League contest at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. The two-way star singled a line drive to right field off right-hander Jordan Romano, bringing home Dexter Fowler and locking the scores at 5-5, where they remained until the 11th, when David Fletcher delivered a go-ahead, two-run single. Three-time AL MVP Mike...