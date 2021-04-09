Tokyo stocks rise but gains capped by caution over earnings outlook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday with technology issues boosted by their strong U.S. peers overnight, but gains were capped as investors were cautious over the earnings outlook of major Japanese companies for the fiscal year from April. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 59.08 points, or 0.20 percent, from Thursday at 29,768.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.61 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 1,959.47. Gainers included precision instrument, marine transportation and electric appliance issues.