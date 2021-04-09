Toshiba sets up team to review buyout plan by CVC Capital Partners

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. has set up a team to review a buyout offer by British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to make the Japanese electronics and infrastructure giant private, sources close to the matter said Friday. Toshiba President and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani told reporters the company will discuss the matter "at a rigid framework with a limited number of members" in a bid to prevent information leakage. The review team is led by Senior Executive Vice President Masayasu Toyohara. Kurumatani said the organization excludes interested parties on Toshiba's board, including himself who served as ...