Baseball: Fujinami earns 1st win as Tigers eclipse BayStars

Shintaro Fujinami allowed two runs over seven innings to earn his first win of the season and the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers' offense erupted in a 9-2 victory over the DeNA BayStars on Friday. Fujinami (1-0), who has struggled to regain the promise that made him Japan's top amateur pitching prospect as a high schooler in 2012, took the mound in the first at Yokohama Stadium with a 3-0 lead. He walked five batters but struck out seven and worked out of trouble through six scoreless innings before surrendering Taiki Sekine's two-run homer in the seventh. "It's hard to say I pitched we...