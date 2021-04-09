Tokyo restaurant owners worry about tighter COVID-19 steps

Newsfrom Japan

Owners of restaurants and bars in Tokyo, as well as the prefectures of Kyoto and Okinawa, on Friday expressed worries after they were added by the government to the list of areas subject to stricter anti-virus measures. Amid a sharp rebound in infections, the governors of Tokyo and the two prefectures were granted the authority to order establishments serving food and alcohol in targeted areas to close by 8 p.m. and impose a fine of up to 200,000 yen ($1,800) for noncompliance. "Atmosphere usually starts to warm up around 8 p.m. but we have to close the door by then," said a 26-year-old manage...