Singapore becomes 1st country to ratify RCEP deal

Singapore ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, becoming the first participating country of the world's largest free trade deal to do so, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Friday. A ministry statement quoted Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing as saying the ratification "signals Singapore's strong commitment to strengthening our trade and economic linkages with our partners, for the benefit of our businesses and people." Chan said Singapore hopes the other participating countries will ratify the deal and expedite its entering into force. The RCEP wa...