Thailand reports 559 new COVID-19 cases, closing entertainment venues

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand reported 559 new cases of the new coronavirus Friday, with nearly 400 of them linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok, health authorities said. Thailand's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin, said in a press conference Friday that the government will order such entertainment facilities as bars, karaoke and massage venues in 41 provinces including Bangkok to close for two weeks from Saturday. The order is part of the government measures to tackle the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases ahead of a long holiday period of the water-splashing Song...